Three In Four App-Based Taxi Users Face Cancellation By Drivers, Finds Survey

Customer experience with app-based taxi services remains poor with cancellation and surge pricing being the biggest pain points, according to a survey.

Despite the various online apps offering transport services customers still deal with long waiting time, higher pricing and cancellation of rides, the survey by Local Circles found. Drivers also prefer the payment to be in cash and cancel if the payment mode selected is digital. The other issues include vehicle cleanliness, safety issues and rude drivers.

Here's what worries app-based taxi users:

While 75% customers complained of drivers canceling the ride, 62% customers saw surge in pricing as the major issue and 48% have complained of long waiting times.