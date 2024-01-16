Three In Four App-Based Taxi Users Face Cancellation By Drivers, Finds Survey
62% customers see surge pricing as the major issue, while 48% have complained of long waiting times, reveals the Local Circles survey.
Customer experience with app-based taxi services remains poor with cancellation and surge pricing being the biggest pain points, according to a survey.
Despite the various online apps offering transport services customers still deal with long waiting time, higher pricing and cancellation of rides, the survey by Local Circles found. Drivers also prefer the payment to be in cash and cancel if the payment mode selected is digital. The other issues include vehicle cleanliness, safety issues and rude drivers.
Here's what worries app-based taxi users:
While 75% customers complained of drivers canceling the ride, 62% customers saw surge in pricing as the major issue and 48% have complained of long waiting times.
According to the survey, three and every four customers have experienced cancellation by the driver. 85% said the drivers cancelled because of drop location and when they selected digital payment mode. Among 11,119 customers taking the survey, only 5% have not faced any issues.
The problem continues to persist despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines issued by the government in 2020. These guidelines also had directives to cap surge in prices at 1.5 times that of the base fair. But these were not operationalised by most states and the problem still persists.
70% consumers agree that the government notices have had no impact and the issues faced by them continue.