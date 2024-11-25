This Is Why GQG Thinks Investment In Adani Is A Good Bet

GQG Partners has expressed confidence in its substantial investments in Adani Group companies.

In a recent statement, GQG outlined that since it initiated its positions in the Adani Group in March 2023, it has witnessed significant fundamental growth in these businesses, leading to meaningful earnings growth.

While the Adani Group consists of a network of interconnected companies, each of the group’s listed entities operates independently, with separate management teams, clients, and revenue drivers, GQG noted. The firm's investments are in companies that manage critical infrastructure in India— one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Based on these factors, GQG continues to believe that each individual company in the Adani portfolio is well-positioned for future growth, it said.

