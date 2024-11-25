This Is Why GQG Thinks Investment In Adani Is A Good Bet
GQG Partners has expressed confidence in its substantial investments in Adani Group companies.
In a recent statement, GQG outlined that since it initiated its positions in the Adani Group in March 2023, it has witnessed significant fundamental growth in these businesses, leading to meaningful earnings growth.
While the Adani Group consists of a network of interconnected companies, each of the group’s listed entities operates independently, with separate management teams, clients, and revenue drivers, GQG noted. The firm's investments are in companies that manage critical infrastructure in India— one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Based on these factors, GQG continues to believe that each individual company in the Adani portfolio is well-positioned for future growth, it said.
"Since initiating our positions, we have seen strong fundamental growth in these businesses, resulting in meaningful earnings growth," it said.
As of Nov. 21, 2024, GQG Partners reported a total exposure of $8.1 billion to Adani Group companies, representing about 5.2% of its total assets. This is a slight reduction from the previous total exposure of $9.7 billion as of Nov. 19, 2024, following the recent volatility in Adani stocks. Despite this fluctuation, GQG maintains that its investments in Adani Group companies have delivered positive returns for its portfolios.
GQG Partners is an investment management company specialising in actively managed equity portfolios. GQG first made a significant investment in Adani Group in March 2023, across four key Adani companies, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
