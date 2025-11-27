Think Tank Says 30 False-Flag Tankers Shipped 2.1 Billion Euro Russian Oil To India In 2025

'The number of Russian 'shadow' tankers sailing under false flags is now increasing at an alarming rate. False-flagged vessels carried EUR 1.4 billion worth of Russian crude oil and oil products through the Danish Straits in September alone,' said Luke Wickenden, Energy Analyst and co-author of the report. 'The insurance of any vessel flying a false flag is void, which, combined with the fact that a lot of these tankers are old and have been re-commissioned almost from scrap, increases risk for coastal states which fall on their routes, in the event of accidents or an oil spill.' CREA urged the EU and UK to spearhead global reforms, noting that false-flag operations violate Article 94 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and pose mounting environmental and security threats to European and British coastlines. Detaining such vessels, it said, would disrupt Russian export logistics, raise costs and reduce the reliability of oil flows that underpin Moscow's war effort.