These Boss Ladies Head India's Most Valuable Family Businesses

These women are bossing all the way as they head family businesses worth millions.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, with a net worth of over Rs 430 crore, tops the list of women running some of the most valuable family businesses in India, according to a report by Barclays Private Clients Hurun.

HCL Technologies Ltd. is owned by the Nadar family, and Roshni Nadar is the chairperson of the business. She is the first woman to ever lead a listed IT company in India.