These Boss Ladies Head India's Most Valuable Family Businesses

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsThese Boss Ladies Head India's Most Valuable Family Businesses
HCL Technologies' Chairperson Roshni Nadar is the first woman to ever lead a listed IT company in India.

08 Aug 2024, 06:13 PM IST
NDTV Profit
These women are bossing all the way as they head family businesses worth millions.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, with a net worth of over Rs 430 crore, tops the list of women running some of the most valuable family businesses in India, according to a report by Barclays Private Clients Hurun.

HCL Technologies Ltd. is owned by the Nadar family, and Roshni Nadar is the chairperson of the business. She is the first woman to ever lead a listed IT company in India.

Ranking second, Nisaba Godrej from the Godrej family heads the consumer products section of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

As Chairperson and Managing Director, Nisaba Godrej has been a key architect of Godrej Consumer Products' strategy and transformation in the last decade.

Coming up third is Lupin Ltd.'s Manju D. Gupta, who has been the pharma major's non-executive chairman since August 2017.

She has been on the board of Lupin for over four decades and has been actively involved with its corporate social responsibility activities. Earlier, Gupta had held the position of executive director in the company.

Sushila Devi Singhania, who ranks fourth on the list, has a net worth of over Rs 65 crore. She is chairperson of JK Cement Ltd., a business that is owned by the Singhania family.

Meher Pudumjee took charge as chairperson of Thermax Ltd., an energy and environmental engineering company, on Oct. 5, 2004. With a net worth of over Rs 44 crore, Pudumjee is part of the Aga family, which owns Thermax.

Other women heading high-value family businesses in India include Amita Birla, Mahima Datla, and Jyothy Ramachandran.

