Thermax To Start Advance Electrolyser Manufacturing In India In Next Two Years

Thermax Ltd. plans to start the manufacturing of solid oxide electrolysers in India in the next two years. It seeks to completely indiginise the technology from its partner Ceres Power Holdings Plc, Chief Executive Officer, Ashish Bhandari, told NDTV Profit.

The engineering services and solutions provider sees strong application for the technology in several hard-to-abate sectors like steel, refineries, petrochemicals and fertilisers. "We see Hydrogen as a technology for the future, and we are prepared to spend hundreds-of-dollars given the potential demand across sectors," Bhandari said.

Thermax claims that the Ceres' electrolyser technology is 25% more efficient compared to the existing low-temperature electrolysis methods.