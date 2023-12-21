Thermax To Separate Ownership From Management, Says Meher Pudumjee

Meher Pudumjee has turned Thermax into a formidable engineering company. But to ensure an uncomplicated handover for the next generation, she has separated ownership from management.

Although it will be a family succession, the organisation will continue to be professionally managed by non-family professionals. Pudumjee, chairperson at the maker of industrial steam boilers to solar power equipment, said this in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.

“Thermax is a professional organisation run by non-family professionals on a day-to-day basis. Both the current generation and the next generation—son and daughter—have decided to keep ownership separate from the management,” she said.

Pudumjee's children are currently involved in Thermax, learning various aspects of the business, she said.

“They need to understand the business, enough for them to ask the right questions when they come on to the board of the company,” she said. “They need to be responsible owners, as they themselves put it.”

The chairperson said they will have different responsibilities way down the line and they are learning the ropes. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Bhandari is responsible for the day-to-day operations.

When the family—including the husband, two kids and the mother—is together, the discussions revolve around business matters. The succession, too, she said, will be a family decision but within a professionally managed framework.