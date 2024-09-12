Thermax Teams With Ceres Power To Produce Large-Scale Electrolysis Cells For Green Hydrogen

Thermax on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Ceres Power to manufacture large-scale Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell, an equipment used in green hydrogen production.

Under this partnership, Thermax will leverage its extensive experience in heat integration and waste heat recovery to manufacture a first-of-its-kind pressurised stack array modules and design, engineer, and develop SAM balance of module, a building block for further development of a multi-MW SOEC electrolyser module, a statement said.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, has inked a strategic collaboration with Ceres Power Limited, a subsidiary of Ceres Power Holdings plc, a leading developer of clean energy technology, according to the statement.