Thermal Power Plants' Capacity Utilisation To Rise To 69% In FY'25: ICRA

Kadam said in the statement, "the sharp decline in solar PV cell and module prices, abeyance of the order on Approved List of Models and Module Manufacturers till March 2024, and the timeline extension approved for solar and hybrid projects, are expected to lead to an improvement in RE capacity addition to 18-20 GW in FY2024 from 15 GW in FY2023."

This, he said, along with the growing project pipeline, is likely to support the scale-up in capacity addition to about 25 GW in FY2025, mainly driven by the solar power segment.