The Weeknd Looks To Raise $1 Billion Backed By His Music
New York-based private equity firm Lyric Capital Group is in discussions with the singer and has reached out to other investors to line up $1 billion of financing, said people in the know.
The Weeknd is in talks to raise about $1 billion of financing backed by some of his music rights, according to people familiar with the matter.
In one scenario that’s been considered, the singer would use his stake in his music publishing rights as collateral, as well as his share of the master recordings of the songs, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing private information. Discussions are ongoing and a deal may not materialize.
If completed, the deal would be among the largest ever in the music rights space, which has attracted significant interest from investment firms such as Apollo Global Management Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. in recent years.
Lyric has presented a structure that includes $500 million of senior debt, $250 million of junior debt and $250 million of equity, some of the people said.
A representative for the Weeknd didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for Lyric declined to comment.
The Weeknd, a Canadian-born performer whose name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has more than 110 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The 35-year-old is known for songs such as Starboy and Blinding Lights.
Earlier this year, The Weeknd said he was retiring his stage name, but wasn’t planning to quit making music. He’s used the moniker since he started his career.
Older and deceased artists have accounted for many of the biggest catalog sales in recent years. Last year, Sony Group Corp. acquired a 50% stake in Michael Jackson’s music catalog from the late singer’s estate for at least $600 million.
However, some younger acts like John Legend and Justin Bieber have used their catalogs to raise money for new business ventures and to fund their lifestyles.
In 2023, the 31-year-old Bieber struck a deal to put his music under the ownership of Hipgnosis Song Management, an investment entity backed by Blackstone Inc. Hipgnosis sold $1.47 billion of bonds backed by the royalties from artists including Shakira, Journey, Red Hot Chili Peppers and 50 Cent last year.
The pop star tried to sell a stake in his music rights two years ago, with an initial ask of around $1.3 billion, one of the people said.
A 50% stake in the Weeknd’s music publishing is owned by Chord Music Partners, said the people. Chord is owned by a consortium that includes Universal Music Group NV and Dundee Partners, the investment firm of the Hendel family.
Lyric invests in music royalties and related intellectual-property assets and owns music publishing company Spirit Music Group, which controls catalogs from artists including Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Ingrid Michaelson. Lyric closed its second music royalty fund with approximately $800 million in total commitments in 2023.