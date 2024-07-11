"The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur has clinched the coveted title of 'Best Hotel in the World' in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for 2024. The accolade highlights the standards of luxury and service at the hotel situated in the vibrant city of Jaipur.Travel + Leisure's annual survey, completed by over 186,000 readers, encompassed more than 8,700 properties worldwide. The Oberoi Rajvilas stood out with a reader score of 99.79, emphasising its appeal among global travellers.Renowned for its serene ambience and luxurious amenities, The Oberoi Rajvilas offers rooms with private gardens and plunge pools, complemented by morning yoga sessions and a guests-only spa. Other top contenders on the list included La Casa de la Playa in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and The Ritz-Carlton in Doha, Qatar..Six Senses Fort Barwara: Ranked 15thThe palace hotel, which appeared on the May 2022 cover of T+L, occupies some buildings that date back 700 years, not far from India’s Ranthambore National Park. Now part of wellness-oriented Six Senses, the 48-suite resort has a 30,000-square-foot spa and an Ayurvedic practitioner on call.Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa: Ranked 24thThe raised villas—a homage to the traditional homes of local indigenous communities—and three dining options supplied by the on-site organic garden are just two reasons why this Taj dream made the 2024 list.The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra: Ranked 27thThe Amarvilas overlooks the Taj Mahal, a short walk away. Views of the famed mausoleum aside, the property also impresses with its manicured gardens, lovely swimming pool, and fantastic cuisine The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: Ranked 30thThe Oberoi charmed voters with its opulent design, orchestrated by Bill Bensley to mimic the palatial architecture seen around Lake Pichola, as well as its top-notch dining and can-do staff.The Leela Palace, Bengaluru: Ranked 36thOne of three Leela Palace properties in the top 100, and the one with the highest score, this grand dame in the middle of India’s Silicon Valley stands out for its dining options, “impeccable” service, and most of all, its design. The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore: Ranked 39thIn true Oberoi fashion, this property challenges the boundaries of normalcy. Beside the jungle—or in this case, Ranthambhore National Park—sip on cocktails by bonfire in the courtyard, sleep amid the stars in opulent tented accommodations, the hotels offers a wild luxury.Taj Lands End, Mumbai: Ranked 53rdIn the trendy Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai, this 486-room hotel features an outdoor pool, an Ayurvedic spa, and six restaurants and bars with bites for every palate, plus views of the Arabian SeaThe Leela Palace, New Delhi: Ranked 62ndSpacious rooms, starting at 552 square feet, are richly decorated. Some of the top-end suites have spectacular marble bathrooms, complete with private plunge pools.The Leela Palace, Udaipur: Ranked 65thThis lakefront Leela's experience starts with an arrival by boat and a shower of rose petals. The place has a palatial decor and black-and-white, checkerboard tiling that tessellates throughout the property.Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur: Ranked 92nd tied with;First built as a royal residence in the 18th century. The 65 rooms and 18 suites are as opulent as one might expect given its heritage, and filled with beautiful artwork, ornate tapestries, and impressive chandeliers.The Imperial, New Delhi: Ranked 92ndOpened in 1936 as the first hotel in New Delhi, this palace-inspired site continues to charm with its Victorian architecture, verdant gardens, antique chandeliers, and 235 distinct rooms and suites..The Oberoi Rajvilas, JaipurReader Score: 99.79The property captivates guests with its peacock-filled grounds, sumptuous rooms featuring private gardens and plunge pools, and a tranquil spa offering exclusive treatments. 2. La Casa de la Playa: Playa del Carmen, MexicoReader Score: 99.76La Casa de la Playa in Playa del Carmen emerges as a close second, offering an intimate boutique experience within the Grupo Xcaret development. With 63 exclusive rooms and access to world-class amenities, including a celebrated dining venue by Virgilio Martinéz.3. The Ritz-Carlton, Doha: Doha, QatarReader Score: 99.64Nestled on a private island near Doha's Pearl Island development, The Ritz-Carlton boasts family-friendly accommodations with views of the Persian Gulf. Renowned for its exceptional service and diverse dining options, including multiple restaurants and pools, the hotel offers a luxurious escape with extensive recreational facilities.4. Park Hyatt Siem Reap: Siem Reap, Cambodia Reader Score: 99.40Designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley, Park Hyatt Siem Reap is celebrated for its authentic hospitality and sophisticated ambiance. Situated near Angkor Wat, the hotel features elegant rooms, excellent dining experiences, and two refreshing swimming pools, making it a favored choice among travellers.5. Selman Marrakech: Marrakesh, MoroccoReader Score: 99.39Set against the backdrop of Marrakesh, Selman Marrakech charms guests with its Arabian horses and luxurious accommodations designed by Jacques Garcia. The resort's opulent rooms, suites, and villas are complemented by a Chenot spa offering state-of-the-art wellness treatments.6. Gran Hotel Mas d'en Bruno: Torroja del Priorat, SpainReader Score: 99.33Opened in 2023 in Spain's Priorat wine region, Gran Hotel Mas d'en Bruno promises an exclusive retreat with only 24 rooms. Boasting panoramic views and a culinary haven at Vinum restaurant, the hotel offers a tranquil escape amidst vineyards.7. Regent Hong Kong: Hong KongReader Score: 99.33Regent Hong Kong, a new flagship property along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, impresses with its luxurious accommodations and seven on-site restaurants, including the esteemed Lai Ching Heen. The hotel offers unparalleled views and sophisticated amenities in the heart of Hong Kong.8. Pendry Newport Beach: Newport Beach, CaliforniaReader Score: 99.29Pendry Newport Beach, the third Southern California property for Pendry, stands out with its boutique charm and vibrant social scene. Featuring a private members' club, live music lounge, and upscale dining options, the 20-storey hotel adds a new dimension to Newport Beach's hospitality.9. Alma Resort: Cam Ranh, Vietnam Reader Score: 99.20Located on the Cam Ranh Peninsula, Alma Resort offers a comprehensive beachfront experience with 12 pools, 14 dining venues, and a dedicated spa. Ideal for families, the resort combines luxury with a laid-back atmosphere, complete with on-site organic farming.10. Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi, Maldives: South Malé Atoll, MaldivesReader Score: 99.20The Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi, Maldives, epitomises luxury with its private island escape and opulent accommodations. Known for its exclusive amenities and personalised service, including a private island catering to elite travellers, the resort promises an unforgettable Maldivian experience."