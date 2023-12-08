The New NDTV Profit Is Here To Break Business News Clutter

The NDTV network, India's most trusted news brand, has announced the launch of the new NDTV Profit, a multiplatform business and financial TV + digital brand powered by India's first, fully integrated newsroom.

The inaugural day will see who's who of India Inc and captains of the industry gather for the Limitless India Summit in Mumbai on Friday.

The new NDTV Profit will seamlessly integrate BQ Prime, India's most credible digital platform for financial news, recognised & awarded globally for its innovative, subscription-first, audience-centric growth strategy.

Recognising that wealth creation is among the top objectives of India's aspirational and entrepreneurial young populace, the NDTV Profit will feature an innovative programming mix that focuses on the financial and investment needs of this premium audience, both across TV and digital, powered by cutting-edge technology capabilities.

Empowering Indians on their road to prosperity, the key editorial focus will be markets, business, economy, law & policy, personal finance, start-ups, technology, consumer trends, and will also include politics, health & wellness and lifestyle. NDTV Profit will integrate TV + digital + audio to offer platform-forward formats that bring news, sharp insights & analysis and actionable advice at scale.

Says Senthil Chengalvarayan, Executive Director, NDTV Profit, "In the digital age, media brands have to become multifaceted platforms that can reach audiences through varied and nuanced forms of storytelling. Through our integrated TV + digital newsroom, powered by a suite of cutting-edge tech tools, next-gen studios with technology-leading AR/VR capabilities, the new, multi-platform NDTV Profit will stand above the clutter."

Sanjay Pugalia, Executive Director, NDTV & CEO, AMG Media Network, says, "As India's most trusted news brand, we are first and foremost accountable to our audience. As we relaunch NDTV Profit in our quest to help millions of Indians grow wealth in the world's fastest-growing economy, we recognise that they need more than just a source of information. At NDTV Profit, we aim to be a reliable partner in the investing journey of millions, and a chronicler of the nation's progress. Our editorial philosophy will remain rooted in the principles of prosperity, growth & abundance, anchored by the core tenets of journalism--being progressive, inclusive, diverse and empathetic."

Powered by the formidable market-leading reach of the NDTV network with a cumulative audience of 500 million+ across the ecosystem, and with over 1 lakh premium, paying subscribers joining the brand from BQ Prime, NDTV Profit takes off from a unique position of strength. BQ Prime’s audience mix comprises C-level decision makers from India Inc., business owners & technology leaders and entrepreneurs, as well as policy makers.

Thanks to the widely distributed bouquet of NDTV network channels, NDTV Profit will reach over 92% of India's TV Business News Universe from Day One. This in addition the brand’s presence across OTT to social to IMs to podcast platforms, through a strong and growing network of partners.