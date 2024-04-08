The Indian Hotels Shares Fall Most In Two Years After Multiple Large Trades

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsThe Indian Hotels Shares Fall Most In Two Years After Multiple Large Trades
The stock fell as much as 7.58% before paring loss to close 1.34% lower on Monday.

08 Apr 2024, 03:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Taj hotels property in Agra. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Taj hotels property in Agra. (Source: Company website)

Shares of The Indian Hotels Co. witnessed a sharp decline after multiple block deals on the National Stock Exchange.

The stock fell as much as 7.58%, the most since Nov. 11, 2022, before paring loss to close 1.34% lower, as compared with a 0.68% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 84.48% in the last 12 months. Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy', four recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 9.1%.

