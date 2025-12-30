The Green Pivot: How India Inc Is Turning Climate Goals Into Capital Expenditure

JSW Energy has commissioned India’s largest green hydrogen manufacturing plant under the government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission. Located alongside JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka, the facility will supply green hydrogen to the steelmaker’s direct reduced iron (DRI) unit, enabling low-carbon steel production.

Under a seven-year offtake agreement, JSW Energy will supply 3,800 tonnes per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen and 30,000 TPA of green oxygen to JSW Steel. This forms part of the company’s 6,800 TPA allocation under the SIGHT programme run by SECI.

The company has also signed an MoU to scale supplies to 85,000–90,000 TPA of green hydrogen and 7.2 lakh TPA of green oxygen by 2030, aligned with India’s goal of producing 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen annually by the end of the decade.

JSW Energy currently has 30.5 GW of locked-in generation capacity and 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity. It is targeting 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of storage by FY30, with a longer-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.