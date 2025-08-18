The Great Indian Kapil Show: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Appear On Aug. 23 Episode, Meet Other Guests

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will appear on the upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Aug. 23, marking his debut on Netflix. He will be joined by fellow entrepreneurs Ghazal Alagh, Ritesh Agarwal and Aman Gupta in a special episode celebrating Indian innovation and the success of the startup sector, according to a report by PTI.

Sharma’s appearance on the show comes at a key time for Paytm when the company has just transitioned to full Indian ownership while returning to profitability in Q1FY26. More than a year ago, Paytm Payments Bank faced a meltdown due to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) order to halt most of its business due to non-compliance in February 2024. This resulted in a crisis for the fintech major, which is widely credited with pioneering mobile payments in India.

Paytm now seems to be signalling a confident comeback and a new era for the company’s long-term growth plans. The episode is expected to highlight Sharma’s journey and Paytm’s digital legacy.

“This is a symbolic moment: the founder who taught India how to make mobile payments is now celebrating the company’s revival and future growth on a platform that reaches millions of Indians,” an analyst told PTI.