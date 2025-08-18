The Great Indian Kapil Show: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Appear On Aug. 23 Episode, Meet Other Guests
Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s appearance on the show comes at a key time for Paytm when the company has just transitioned to full Indian ownership, while returning to profitability in Q1FY26.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will appear on the upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Aug. 23, marking his debut on Netflix. He will be joined by fellow entrepreneurs Ghazal Alagh, Ritesh Agarwal and Aman Gupta in a special episode celebrating Indian innovation and the success of the startup sector, according to a report by PTI.
Sharma’s appearance on the show comes at a key time for Paytm when the company has just transitioned to full Indian ownership while returning to profitability in Q1FY26. More than a year ago, Paytm Payments Bank faced a meltdown due to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) order to halt most of its business due to non-compliance in February 2024. This resulted in a crisis for the fintech major, which is widely credited with pioneering mobile payments in India.
Paytm now seems to be signalling a confident comeback and a new era for the company’s long-term growth plans. The episode is expected to highlight Sharma’s journey and Paytm’s digital legacy.
“This is a symbolic moment: the founder who taught India how to make mobile payments is now celebrating the company’s revival and future growth on a platform that reaches millions of Indians,” an analyst told PTI.
Last week, Paytm Payments Services Ltd. (PPSL) received in-principle approval from RBI to operate as a payment aggregator, which marks a crucial step for its long-term growth. Earlier this year, Sharma voluntarily surrendered shares worth around Rs 492 crore to SEBI, highlighting his commitment to resolving regulatory issues, according to an official statement by the company.
Besides candid conversations on these recent developments, the comedy show will also likely focus on a mix of humour and little-known insights from India’s top entrepreneurs.
The show’s other guests this week include Ghazal Alagh, Ritesh Agarwal and Aman Gupta. Alagh is the co-founder of wellness brand Mamaearth. Agarwal is the CEO of multi-national hospitality chain OYO Rooms, while Gupta is the brain behind Indian electronics brand boAt Lifestyle.
Besides Sharma, all other guests have previously appeared on the popular comedy-chat show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. The show is currently in its third season on Netflix, but has been a key part of India’s television landscape for years.