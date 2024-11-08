The Global Wellness Industry Is Now Worth $6.3 Trillion

This staggering figure is partly due to the GWI’s broad definition of wellness. For its purposes, wellness is “the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health.” The report tracks spending across 11 sectors, including tourism, real estate and public health endeavors.

By comparison, McKinsey & Co., which relies on consumer spending figures across six categories (better sleep and better nutrition, for example), estimated the size of the global wellness economy at a more modest $1.8 trillion in January 2024.

The largest of the 11 sectors is personal care and beauty, which the report values at $1.21 trillion alone. By the report’s metrics, this category includes businesses such as hair and nail salons and consumer purchases of bath soaps.

The authors say that people may argue about whether those count as wellness but that the products in the personal care and beauty segment have been advertised as “self-care.”

“We’re measuring dollars being spent on services and products,” says Ophelia Yeung, another one of the report’s authors, speaking to Bloomberg ahead of the report’s release. “Many people view those products that they use and those activities that they’re doing as self-care as wellness. And increasingly, many companies are marketing those products as such.” She adds that the authors look at wellness strictly as an economic transaction in the research.

The next two largest categories are healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss, which totals $1.09 trillion, and physical activity, which is $1.06 trillion.

The report says the region with the biggest per capita spend was North America, at $5,768 spent per year, versus $1,794 in the second-biggest region, Europe.