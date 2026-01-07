The Foundery: What Founders Should Know Before Applying To Kamath And Biyani's Venture

The Foundery distinguishes between ownership of ideas and rights over their expression — but the practical implications are substantial.

Applicants are informed that public disclosure "may adversely affect their interests in the business… including… the protection of the business idea through the acquisition of Intellectual Property Rights." This is a disclosure on The Foundery's end that if applicants reveal details about their business idea publicly during the program, it could harm their business interests, and might make it harder to protect their idea legally.

The programme also claims perpetual rights over recordings and materials, stating "Any photographs, videos, voice notes… shall on submission / creation become the property of the relevant Participating Affiliate… in perpetuity… across the universe."

On this structure, Rahul Hingmire, Managing Partner at Vis Legis Law Practice, says that if a platform owns your presentations and demo content, "it controls how your story is presented to customers and investors." Singh, meanwhile, noted that while separation between ideas and media rights exists in some programmes, scope matters.

Obhan added that such clauses can also affect future positioning, "Waiving rights indefinitely can create reputational and strategic risks if a founder’s likeness or association is later used in contexts that conflict with future ventures or investor expectations."

Applicants further have to agree that, "All the Intellectual Property Rights of the Applicant(s)… including but not limited to the copyright, rights of publicity, moral rights… shall stand waived."

This essentially means that the applicant(s) are waiving all their legal rights related to intellectual property for the work or content they have created or submitted. These rights include copyright (ownership of the creative work), rights of publicity (control over the use of their name, image, or likeness), and moral rights (such as the right to be credited or to object to changes in the work).