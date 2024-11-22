The Boeing 737 Max And Other Airplane Models Are Still Very Safe For Travel

(Bloomberg Businessweek) --A door may have blown off a Boeing 737 Max earlier this year, but, “in terms of actual risk, it makes no more sense to be afraid to fly than to be afraid to go into the supermarket because the ceiling might collapse,” says Arnold Barnett, who studies mathematical modeling of health and safety at the MIT Sloan School of Management. “When the risk of something gets incredibly close to zero, maybe we’re better...