'The Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reveals Options Bet Against Oracle

Michael Burry, the famed investor, known for 'The Big Short', has drawn attention in recent months for criticism of the artificial intelligence boom, and is now betting against Oracle Corp.

Burry owns put options on Oracle shares, he said in a Substack post after markets closed on Friday. Puts typically increase in value as the price of the underlying asset falls. Burry, who revealed bearish bets against AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp. and Palantir Technologies Inc. in November, also directly shorted Oracle during the last six months, he said.