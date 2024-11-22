Is The Big Fat Indian Wedding Industry Set To Get Bigger?

NDTV ProfitBusinessIs The Big Fat Indian Wedding Industry Set To Get Bigger?
22 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
The Indian wedding season is poised for a grand revival, with nearly 48 lakh ceremonies expected between November 2024 and mid-May 2025, according to Sunil Kataria, Managing Director of Raymond Lifestyle. He highlighted that the big fat Indian wedding will drive spending of Rs 6 lakh crore across sectors, with significant activity already becoming evident.

Abneesh Roy, Executive Director of Nuvama Institutional Equities, noted that this surge in wedding-related spending will partially address urban slowdowns and bolster rural recovery. He sees opportunities for growth across liquor brands like United Spirits and United Breweries, jewellery giant Titan, apparel, snacks leader Bikaji Foods, and paint companies, forecasting a positive impact on FMCG and discretionary sectors.

