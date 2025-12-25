The $240 Million 'Thank You': A CEO's Story Of Having His Employees' Backs

In what can be seen as one of the rarest moments in the history of corporates, Graham Walker, the founder of Fibrebond gifted his employees $240 million after he sold the company earlier this year, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Founded in Minden, Louisiana, United States by Graham and his family, Fibrebond started out with making enclosures for electrical equipment. Over the years the company went through all sorts of ups and downs, including a fire in 1998 that brought everything to a stand still.

Graham's father Claud Walker did not stop paying salaries to his employees even in those dire times and built loyalty with his staff. Consequently, in its harshest times too, employees of the company did not lose faith and most of them stood by it.

Eventually, the smoke clouds cleared and Fibrebond got rebuilt from ground up. The company went on to invest $150 million to expand capacity to build infrastructure for data centers, including enclosures for power equipment. Luckily, the boon for this decision came in 2020 after data demand for cloud computing during the Covid lockdown surged.

Fibrebond sales over the past five years have climbed nearly 400%, thanks to the AI boom.

Despite the massive success and growth of the company Walker decided to sell it... but not without taking his most priced possessions along with him.