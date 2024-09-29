ADVERTISEMENT
This Festival Season Might Be Your Priciest Yet
Industry officials NDTV Profit spoke to have indicated that the sticker prices of edible oils could further harden by up to 20% in the coming days.
This year’s Diwali celebrations will come with a hefty price tag. Prices for various products — ranging from edible oils, dry fruits and chocolates to household appliances and even gold — are expected to surge by 30%. This resurgence of inflation, described by many as an uninvited guest, will strain the budgets of frugal consumers as the festival season unfolds. Many are concerned that this could dampen enthusiasm and potentially cur...
