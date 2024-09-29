NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsThis Festival Season Might Be Your Priciest Yet
ADVERTISEMENT

This Festival Season Might Be Your Priciest Yet

Industry officials NDTV Profit spoke to have indicated that the sticker prices of edible oils could further harden by up to 20% in the coming days.

29 Sep 2024, 09:04 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of gold bangles on display inside Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
Close view of gold bangles on display inside Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 
This year’s Diwali celebrations will come with a hefty price tag. Prices for various products — ranging from edible oils, dry fruits and chocolates to household appliances and even gold — are expected to surge by 30%. This resurgence of inflation, described by many as an uninvited guest, will strain the budgets of frugal consumers as the festival season unfolds. Many are concerned that this could dampen enthusiasm and potentially cur...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT