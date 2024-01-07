The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is A Climate Opportunity

It’s a really big challenge to make a hit game that millions of people will enjoy, and when you add the other piece on top of it, that’s even harder. This is what I love about the Game Jam. It’s not a regular game jam, where you’re coming up with prototypes of new games that may or may not be released. Instead, we’re asking developers who have already managed to crack that first piece and made a hit game to try to incorporate a new element into it that will help teach players about things like climate change. It’s much more effective than trying to make a hit game about the subject.