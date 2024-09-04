THDC India, Maharashtra Government Sign Pact For Rs 33,600-Crore Pumped Hydropower Projects

THDC India announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to develop six pumped hydropower storage projects with a combined capacity of 6,790 MW and an investment of over Rs 33,600 crore.

The pact, signed with the Department of Water Resources, aims to support the developer in conducting necessary surveys, investigations, preparing detailed project reports, and establishing the projects in a timely manner, while complying with central and state regulations, policies, and schemes.

The memorandum of understanding outlines six planned projects, Malshej Ghat Pumped Storage Project (700 MW), Aruna Pumped Storage Project (1,950 MW), Kharari Pumped Storage Project (1,250 MW), Humbarli Birmani Pumped Storage Project (1,000 MW), Aruna Kolamb Pumped Storage Project (1,200 MW), and Morawadi Majarewadi Pumped Storage Project (690 MW).

As part of the collaboration, the Maharashtra government will facilitate the process of water allocation necessary for the projects, including both initial filling and annual consumptive requirements, upon receiving applications from THDC India.

In return, THDC is dedicated to preparing Detailed Project Reports for each project and submitting them for approval to both the Central Electricity Authority and the state water resources department.

(With Inputs From PTI)