THDC India Intends To Operationalise Rs 12,000 Crore Coal-Based Thermal Power Project By September

When asked about the timeline of the project, the official said, "The work is going on in full swing. We are confident of making the first unit of 660 MW operational by September this year and the second unit operational by March 2025. It is a project of around Rs 12,000 crore."

Till January 2024, a sum of Rs 9,428.30 crore has been spent on the Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant, the company official said, adding that around 85% of the work has been completed.