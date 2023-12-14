Texmaco Rail Bags Order Worth Rs 1,374 Crore From Railway Ministry

Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. received an order worth Rs 1,374.4 crore from the Railway Ministry.

The company was awarded an order to manufacture and supply 3,400 BOXNS wagons, an exchange filing said on Thursday.

In early August, Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Texmaco Rail entered into a strategic alliance. They announced a Rs 200 crore investment to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches.

Texmaco manufactures railway freight cars, locomotive shells and components, passenger coaches, and metro coaches. It is the flagship company of Adventz Group, which also runs Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd., Zuari Infraworld Ltd., and Hettich India Ltd.

The company has five manufacturing units on the outskirts of Kolkata.