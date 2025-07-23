Tesla's Darkening Outlook To Test Robotaxi Vision Pushed By Musk

Tesla Inc.’s core car-making business is facing a deteriorating outlook, providing a major test of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s ability to lift the stock price with his vision of a self-driving future.

The electric-vehicle maker is expected to post the sharpest drop in revenues in more than a decade when it reports earnings on Wednesday, as demand for Tesla products dries up. And with federal incentives meant to encourage EV sales set to disappear later this year, things are likely to get even more challenging in the coming months.

That’s piling pressure on Musk to push Tesla’s robotaxi program, that began operating on a limited basis in Austin last month. It’s increasingly seen as underpinning the value in the company’s shares, which have rallied 50% from an April low.

“Tesla, more than any other large-cap stock, relies on investor confidence in the company’s long-term vision of the future,” said Nicholas Colas, the co-founder of DataTrek Research, who spent more than a decade covering the auto industry as an analyst.

Tesla’s sales have suffered from an aging lineup and the backlash against Musk’s role in US President Donald Trump’s administration, where he was charged with drastically reducing government spending. The stock has taken a hit as well, down 31% from a December peak when Musk’s proximity to Trump was seen as a boon for the company.

Still, Tesla shares remain richly valued at 142 times projected profits, compared with 27 times for the Nasdaq 100 Index, reflecting a significant disconnect from the company’s souring financial prospects.

Wall Street has slashed 2025 profit estimates by 28% over the past three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the second quarter, analysts are projecting adjusted earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $22.6 billion, down 18% and 11%, respectively, from the same period a year ago. That would represent the biggest drop in quarterly sales since 2012.