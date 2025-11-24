Tesla Vs Tesla Power: Court Grants Protection To Elon Musk's Automaker In Trademark Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection to Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla Inc. in its trademark infringement case against Gurugram-based battery maker Tesla Power India Pvt. Ltd.

A single judge bench restrained Tesla Power from using the US company's registered trademarks, device marks, or logos in any form until the suit is decided, as per media reports.

Tesla Power cannot use, solicit, offer services or advertise under the impugned mark, including on the internet and e-commerce platforms, in relation to batteries for all kinds of vehicles, automotive UPS systems, inverters, solar hybrid valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, sealed maintenance-free VRLA batteries, and lithium-ion batteries, the order said.

Tesla said the Indian company had continued advertising its products with the 'Tesla Power' brand despite a cease-and-desist notice sent in April 2022. Tesla filed its first lawsuit in India in May 2024, alleging that Tesla Power was misleading consumers by implying an association with the US company’s EVs.

The company alleged that created confusion just as it prepared to enter the Indian market. The court then prohibited Tesla Power from promoting or selling products bearing the Tesla name.

The court's Monday direction follows Tesla Power’s own June 2024 statement that it had no intention of infringing on the automaker's trademark, as well as the failure of mediation efforts.

Tesla Power told the court it did not intend to manufacture or market electric scooters using the Tesla name. It admitted, however, that 699 e-Ashwa scooters carrying the Tesla branding had already been sold by dealers and partners. The court then directed the company to take further steps to comply with its orders and to refrain from any EV-related activity using the Tesla mark, according to reports.

In its defence, Tesla Power said its main business was manufacturing and supplying lead-acid batteries for automobiles, inverters and UPS systems, and that it did not manufacture EVs. It said advertisements carrying the Tesla name were part of a marketing alliance with e-Ashwa and that it had no plans to produce or sell EVs under its own brand.

Tesla has two showrooms in India, in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and the other in Aerocity, New Delhi. The company has plans to expand in one of the world's fastest growing EV market.