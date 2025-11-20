Tesla To Open First Full-Scale India Centre In Gurugram

Tesla is expanding its India footprint with the launch of its first full-scale centre in Gurugram later this month, signaling a major push to boost volumes and retail visibility in the domestic market. The move comes as the US electric carmaker faces global headwinds, from slowing demand in China to investor caution, NDTV said.

Earlier in August Tesla opened its experience centre in New Delhi on Aug. 11 following its debut in the Indian markets in July with showroom in Mumbai's BKC.

The Musk led company owns 4,000-square-foot space is in Mumbai’s upscale financial district of Bandra Kurla Complex, inside the Maker Maxity Mall. The company started deliveries for the 500-km range variant and 622-km range variant. The first deliveries were rolled out in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurgaon.

The Model Y, priced from Rs 59.89 lakh onwards includes a 70% import making the model most expensive anywhere in the world. The price tag is around 30% higher than its US price tags.

Despite the higher price, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association reflects that Tesla registered 104 units in retail during September and October, NDTV said citing data from Vahan portal.

The company opened its second experience centre in India at Aerocity in the national capital with plans to have supercharging stations in Gurugram and Noida, besides one more in Saket.

The company had said Mumbai and Delhi will each get four charging stations soon. Mumbai to get 16 superchargers spread across Thane, BKC, Lower Parel and Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, Delhi to get 16 superchargers spread across Aerocity, Saket, Golf Course Road and Noida.