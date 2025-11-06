Tesla To Approve $1 Trillion Pay For Musk? Four Key Things To Know Before Big Shareholder Decision Today

If the force is in favor of Tesla Chief Elon Musk, he will soon be on the path to become the world's first trillionaire.

One of the key agendas for Tesla's annual meeting, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, is the billionaire's pay package. While Musk's pay packages have garnered positive votes from the shareholders of the company historically, this year may prove to be a tricky one with some roadblocks on the way.

Here are four key things to know before the voting commences: