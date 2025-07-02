Tesla Sales Fall 13%, Putting Carmaker On Course For Annual Drop

Tesla Inc.’s global sales tumbled for the second quarter in a row, leaving the carmaker in a deep hole to dig out from to avoid consecutive annual declines.

The company delivered 384,122 vehicles during the last three months, down 13% from a year earlier. Tesla now has an almost 110,000-car deficit to overcome in the second half in order to return to growth this year.

Sales did manage to exceed the most pessimistic analysts’ estimates, with the most bearish projecting a more than 20% decline. Tesla shares rallied on the report, rising as much as 4% at the open of regular trading Wednesday.