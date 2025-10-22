Tesla Recalls Almost 13,000 EVs Over Risk Of Battery Power Loss

Tesla Inc. is recalling thousands of recently built vehicles over an issue that can cause a sudden loss of battery power, increasing the risk of a crash.

The problem stems from a faulty battery pack connection part, which can lead to loss of propulsion without warning, Tesla said in documents posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. The company is recalling almost 8,000 Model Y SUVs and just over 5,000 Model 3 sedans produced from March through August of this year.

The carmaker has received 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports related to the issue. There have been no reports of crashes, injuries or deaths, according to the recall report.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.