Tesla Recalls Almost 13,000 EVs Over Risk Of Battery Power Loss
There have been no reports of crashes, injuries or deaths, according to the recall report.
Tesla Inc. is recalling thousands of recently built vehicles over an issue that can cause a sudden loss of battery power, increasing the risk of a crash.
The problem stems from a faulty battery pack connection part, which can lead to loss of propulsion without warning, Tesla said in documents posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. The company is recalling almost 8,000 Model Y SUVs and just over 5,000 Model 3 sedans produced from March through August of this year.
The carmaker has received 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports related to the issue. There have been no reports of crashes, injuries or deaths, according to the recall report.
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The issue, which will require owners to have the affected parts replaced, adds to scrutiny of Tesla over quality and safety issues. NHTSA said last month it was investigating potential power-supply problems involving the electrically powered doors on the 2021 Model Y, following a Bloomberg investigation into the company’s door handles. Separately, the automaker has issued more than half a dozen recalls involving its recently introduced Cybertruck.