Tesla Layoffs Continue As Musk-led Auto Giant Hands Out Pink Slips For Fourth Week Running

Electric vehicle maker Tesla handed out more pink slips to employees over the weekend. According to reports, several employees in software, services, and engineering departments have been affected. However, the exact number remains undisclosed.

Following the layoffs, several employees expressed their concerns and shared the news on social media platforms like LinkedIn. These layoffs reportedly mark the fourth week of pink slips at the auto giant in a bid for cost-cutting led by billionaire Elon Musk.

According to a report by The Verge, which obtained an email sent to an affected employee, Tesla informed them via a brief email that their position was being eliminated and no suitable openings were identified through the company's Alternative Job Search (AJS) process. Consequently, the separation process would begin as early as May 3.

The email excerpt reads: "I am writing to inform you that after a careful review of your permanent work restrictions and your role, we determined that there is no reasonable accommodation to enable you to perform the essential functions of your position."

Tesla has also said that the layoffs have been decided after reviewing internal and external job boards for potential positions.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to identify any openings for which you appear qualified. Additionally, due to recent business changes, we do not anticipate any suitable openings in the near future. Therefore, we are concluding the AJS process at this time. As no alternative position is available, we will begin processing your separation from employment with Tesla, effective May 3rd, 2024," the letter reads.

One employee, speaking out on LinkedIn, described the job cuts as having "gradually slimmed down" teams until they too received layoff notifications.

Another Tesla employee, speaking anonymously to Business Insider about the layoffs, stated, "We need some level of closure or a sign that we can stop worrying about losing our jobs."

This latest round of layoffs follows Tesla's earlier decision to reduce its global workforce by over 10%, citing role duplication caused by the company's rapid growth. This is as per an earlier internal email sent from Elon Musk to staff, as reported by AFP.