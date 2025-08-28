Tesla In Big Trouble But Can Still Soar If Elon Musk Does One Thing: Analyst

Tesla is staring down a demand crisis, sliding sales and jittery investors, but one analyst believes the stock could still soar if Elon Musk shifts his focus back to the company.

Speaking on CNBC last month, Daniel Newman, the chief executive officer of Futurum, said Musk is "back in founder mode", but warned that the EV giant faces a "big fall" in earnings and revenue. At the same time, he argued that Tesla's stock still carries exponential upside if Musk does the "right thing".

"The valuation is eye-watering. It's really hard to get behind and it's so much higher than everything else in the Mag 7," Newman said.