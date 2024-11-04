Tesla China Shipments Slip In October After Bumper Quarter

(Bloomberg) --Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory deliveries slipped in October, the unexpected softness coming after a record quarter for China shipments at Elon Musk’s carmaker.

The US electric vehicle maker shipped 68,280 Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles last month, down 5.3% year-on-year and a sharp 23% contraction from September, preliminary data released Monday by the China Passenger Car Association show.

Tesla’s October performance in China — a crucial market for the company — may deal a blow to its guidance of delivering a record number of EVs this year. The sales slip is a rare outlier considering peers like BYD Co., Xpeng Inc. and Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd. all posted record sales in Asia’s biggest automobile market last month.

It’s also reflective of the stiff competition Tesla is facing in China, particularly from homegrown champion BYD, which saw its revenue surpass Tesla’s for the first time in the third quarter. Tesla remains more profitable however, with net income of $2.2 billion in the third quarter compared to BYD’s 11.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion).