Tesla Broadcasts Downbeat Sales Estimates In Unusual Move

Tesla Inc. took the unusual step of publishing a series of sales estimates indicating the outlook for its vehicle deliveries may be lower than many investors were expecting.

The carmaker posted estimates to its website showing analysts on average expect the company to deliver 422,850 cars in the fourth quarter, down 15% from a year earlier. That compares with a Bloomberg-compiled average of 440,907 vehicles, an 11% drop.

While Tesla’s investor relations team has compiled sales estimates and shared averages selectively with analysts and investors for years, the company hasn’t published the figures in the past.

“This is highly unusual,” Gary Black, co-founder of Future Fund Advisors, wrote on X. “Obviously, someone at TSLA wanted the IR-derived consensus to be distributed as widely as possible,” he added, speculating that Tesla’s deliveries are likely to be in the range of 420,000 vehicles.