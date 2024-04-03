Tesla’s Shrinking China Market Share Compounds Global Woes

Price cuts used to be another sales booster for Tesla, one of the most successful practitioners of the direct-sales mode, a strategy that allows it to dictate the end price in line with production costs and market demand. However, Chinese automakers have proven to be determined to join the price war, which was kicked off by Tesla in January 2023 and repeated at the start of this year. Many of them actually deepened their price cuts earlier this week, a likely response to Tesla’s pre-announced price hike on Monday.