Temasek In Talks For $1 Billion-Plus Stake In Haldiram Snacks

Temasek Holdings Pte. is in talks to buy a minority stake in Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, a transaction that may value India’s biggest snack maker at about $11 billion.

The Singapore state investor is holding preliminary talks to buy from 10% to 15% in Haldiram, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The investment may serve as a stepping stone towards a potential initial public offering of the company, the people said.

Talks are ongoing and may not lead to a transaction, the people said. The company, also known as Haldiram’s, has drawn interest from other prospective bidders, the people added.

A representative for Temasek declined to comment, while Haldiram didn’t have an immediate comment.

Founded by Ganga Bishan Agarwal in the 1930s in north India, Haldiram’s sells a range of foods from sweet and savory snacks to frozen meals and breads. It also runs 43 restaurants in and around Delhi, according to its website.