Telecom Department Unveils Initiative To Support Startups, SMEs With Testing Costs

The Telecom Department unveiled a scheme on Thursday to reimburse testing and certification charges for startups, micro, and small enterprises.

The announcement came during an event in Delhi to introduce the theme of India Mobile Congress 2024, scheduled for October.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the launch of the initiative for MSMEs as 'a seminal moment'.

"In a startup environment, where every cent counts, Government has committed to stand with MSMEs and startups not only help with process of certification but also financially stand by them," Scindia said.

Scindia on Tuesday had met with Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, Bharti Airtel founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Akshaya Moondra to chart growth roadmap for the telecom industry.

This was the first meeting of telecom sector leaders with the minister under the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was also the first meeting with the telecom chiefs following an increase in mobile tariff in the range of 10-27%.

(With Input From PTI)