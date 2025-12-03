Telecom Companies' Gross Revenue Nears Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Q2

AGR of Reliance Jio increased by around 11% to Rs 30,573.37 crore, Bharti Group's by 12.53% to Rs 27,720.14 crore, Vodafone Idea's to 8,062.17 crore, BSNL's by 1.19% to Rs 2,020.55 crore, and Tata Teleservices by 7.06% to Rs 737.95 crore. Rest of the players posted AGR of less than Rs 50 crore.