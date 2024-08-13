Tega Industries Expects 15% Revenue Growth For Remainder Of Current Fiscal

Talking about new growth and additional capacity, the CEO mentioned that the company’s plant in Chile is expected to be operational by June 2025. Mohanka expects the plant in Chile to have a revenue potential of Rs 800 crore.

“We have got some additional capacity coming through in the next year. Around June 2025 we are expecting our Chilean plant to be completely operational. That will bring additional capacity, which will help us monetise some of it in the next financial year moving on to the next few years from there on. Chile at full capacity would give us incremental revenue of Rs 800 crore going forward,” Mohanka said.

In the June quarter of FY25, Tega Industries’ consolidated revenue saw an uptick of nearly 27% at Rs 340 crore. The company’s EBITDA was up by around 63% year-on-year. Tega Industries’ margins also improved to 18.9% in Q1FY25 and its net profit increased nearly 72% YoY to Rs 36.74 crore.

The top executive of Tega Industries shared the company’s capital expenditure plans for the next two years and how the company plans to expand its capacity at the Dahej plant in Gujarat and at its upcoming plant in Chile.



“We have a new capacity coming up in Chile which is estimated to be around $30 million of spend for us and we recently announced further expansion in our plant at Dahej in India. So that sort of comes at a tune of Rs 30 crore phased over two years, that’s the capex outlay for us for the next two years around,” Mohanka said.



While the company’s capacity utilisation is currently at 65%,

Mohanka sees it holding steady at nearly 65-70% in the upcoming quarters of the current fiscal.