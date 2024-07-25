Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30%, Meets Estimates
The Indian IT major saw its net profit rise 30.23% over the previous three months to Rs 865 crore in the June quarter.
IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd. saw profit rise in the three months to June, meeting analysts estimates.
The Indian IT major saw its bottom-line rise 30.23% over the previous three months to Rs 865 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 874 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.04% at Rs 13,005.5 crore (estimate: Rs 12,967 crore)
EBIT increased 16.47% to Rs 1,102.3 crore (estimate: Rs 1,515 crore)
EBIT Margin expanded 112 basis points to 8.47% (estimate: 11.70%)
Net profit rose 30.23% Rs 865 crore (estimate: Rs 874 crore)
On Thursday, Tech Mahindra shares rose 0.44% to Rs 1,540 apiece on the NSE, as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.03% lower at 24,406.10 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.
(This is a developing story.)