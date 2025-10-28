Business NewsBusinessTech Mahindra, Crosscall Partner To Deliver AI-Enabled Solutions Across North America
Tech Mahindra, Crosscall Partner To Deliver AI-Enabled Solutions Across North America

Tech Mahindra will integrate Crosscall's intelligent devices, precision-engineered accessories, and connectivity offerings with its enterprise digital solutions and services for global customers.

28 Oct 2025, 11:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Tech Mahindra official webpage)</p></div>
IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced its partnership with European smartphone maker Crosscall to deliver AI-powered enterprise solutions across North America.

The partnership will focus on device testing, certification, and the joint development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications, aiming to provide turnkey B2B solutions across sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and telecommunications, according to a company statement.

Tech Mahindra will integrate Crosscall's intelligent devices, precision-engineered accessories, and connectivity offerings with its enterprise digital solutions and services for global customers.

Crosscall makes rugged, waterproof, and high-endurance smartphones built to survive in mission-critical and industrial environments.

"Crosscall's robust hardware, combined with Tech Mahindra's strengths in certification, testing, and AI-driven application development, brings together the resilience of purpose-built devices with the intelligence of advanced technologies. The partnership will redefine how enterprises and telcos harness connected ecosystems to deliver safety, efficiency, and innovation at scale," Manish Mangal, President and Head - Americas Communication Business, Tech Mahindra, said.

