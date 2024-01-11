Tech’s Job Cuts Give Little Hope For Return To Rapid Growth

Despite signs of gloom, data show the job market is stabilizing. The number of tech employees laid off peaked in the first quarter of 2023 and has steadily decreased since, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks job reductions across the industry. The website calculated that 1,186 tech companies eliminated a total of more than 262,600 jobs last year. Eighteen tech companies have let 2,945 workers go since Jan. 1, according to the website.