Tech Expenses In Banking Sector May Soar 20% As Regulators Crack Down: S&P Global

The pandemic has significantly increased global demand for online banking services, leading regulators to intensify their scrutiny of banks' digital infrastructure.

According to an S&P Global Ratings report, banks are expected to boost their technology spending by 15–20% annually over the next two to three years.

The report also pointed out that in countries such as Malaysia and Singapore, technology costs have already risen by an average of 13% and 20%, respectively, over 2022 and 2023.

It highlighted that the surge in digital transactions has prompted regulators to implement stricter measures aimed at improving banks' technology infrastructure and reducing customer downtime.

Banks that failed to follow the same could face stricter actions, potentially leading to significant impacts on their operations.

"Although costly, such investments are necessary," the report stated.