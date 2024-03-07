TeamLease's Ramani Dathi Discusses Factors Leading To Margin Expansion In Q4

TeamLease Services Ltd. clocked the highest margin, in percentage terms, in its edtech business in the quarter ended December, driving up margins at the group level, said Chief Financial Officer Ramani Dathi.

"The majority of TeamLease business is driven by the staffing segment, which contributes to 95% of our revenues," Dathi told NDTV Profit in an interview. "But on margins, HR services makes about 7-8% of Ebitda margin, while general staffing (is) 1.5%."

Global Capability Centres are helping the company maintain its run rate in revenue and profits as business from IT firms has slowed, she said.