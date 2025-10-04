NITES Appeals To Maharashtra CM Against TCS Layoffs, Alleging Forced Resignations Of 2,500 Mid-To-Senior Staff

The National Information Technology Employees Senate or the NITES has escalated its complaint against Tata Consultancy Services, urgently appealing to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to intervene in the alleged mass termination of nearly 2,500 mid-to-senior professionals in Pune.

NITES claims these employees, some with 10–20 years of service, were coerced into resigning, disguised as voluntary exits, in violation of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

This labor crisis shows the broader, softened hiring environment noted by the staffing industry, even as TeamLease Services Ltd. reported strong Q1 financial results.