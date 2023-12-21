TeamLease Focusing On Other Sectors Amid Slow IT Hiring, Says CFO

Bengaluru-headquartered TeamLease Services Ltd. has shifted its focus to segments other than information technology services due to headwinds in the industry, according to Chief Financial Officer Ramani Dathi.

The IT sector contributed 70% to the company's specialised staffing business, Dathi told NDTV Profit in an interview. However, ever since headwinds in the sector, the recruitment services company is focusing on non-IT companies as they are expanding digitally.

While BFSI will continue to be the major growth driver, TeamLease is also looking into global capability centers and business companies, product companies and captives. This has resulted in an increase in contribution from non-IT companies to 50% from 30% in the last one year, Dathi said.

"Looking forward, we can build other verticals like finance, legal, and human resources, as these are profiles GBCs are looking for...Except for IT right now, rest all industries are adding numbers on hiring."

It is a little early to comment on whether the demand from IT will recover in the fourth quarter, according to Dathi. The sector has peak employee utilisation, she said, adding that the companies haven't hired for five to six quarters, so they cant keep it on hold for so long.

"We believe that there should be some pick-up in hiring in Indian IT companies in the next 1-2 quarters ... But we'll have to see the Jan-Feb trend; whether there are any green shoots happening on IT front."