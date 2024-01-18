Tea Board Mandates Generation Of Tea Waste Not Exceeding 0.2% Of Production
Tea Board has mandated all producers to limit generation of tea waste not exceeding 0.2% of production for maintaining the quality of produce.
A circular issued by the Board had stated that as per the Tea (Waste) Control Order of 1959, the minimum volume of tea waste and manufactured tea should be in the ratio of 2:100, which is 2% of production.
However, this provision of the order had been challenged by certain stakeholders in the court and the minimum percentage of tea waste has been decided to be at 0.2% and not 2%, the circular said.
In this context, it is pertinent to state that the generation of tea waste in a judicious manner is directly proportional to the production of quality tea, the board said.
According to the board, this will enable the Indian tea producers to achieve high quality matching international standards.
Recently, Indian exporters faced problems and faced rejection of their export consignments on grounds of inferior quality.
Presently, tea waste is being used as raw material for producing instant tea, bio-fertiliser and caffeine.
However, to streamline the proper usage of tea waste, the Board is in the process of allowing tea waste being used only for production of instant tea.
Tea waste used for other purposes should be either destroyed or composted by the manufacturers, the board said, adding that it has also become necessary to amend the Tea (waste) Control Order of 1959 and a proposal in this regard will be sent to the commerce ministry shortly.
The board said it has also been decided to channelise selling of entire tea waste through electronic auction.
Meanwhile, tea production during November 2023 declined to 127.12 million kilogramme as against 135.49 million kilogramme in the previous similar period.