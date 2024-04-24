TCS Tweaks Employee Policy To Link Variable Pay To Office Attendance

"In the recent past, the organisation had taken temporary measures to enable associates to work remotely as an immediate and required response to the global pandemic," as per the notification. "With the social environment returning to normalcy, this has been discontinued and it is expected that all associates ensure their physical presence at the workplace."

The IT services bellwether is not alone in pushing attendance. Infosys Ltd. has asked employees to work from the office at least 11 days in a month. The company rolled out 'Inperson Collab Weeks' recently for its engineering and ‘Internet of Things’ division. Wipro Ltd. wants its staff to be in the workplace at least three times a week, as does Tech Mahindra Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd.

Only TCS has so far made office compulsory, effective Oct. 1, 2023.

The new attendance policy comes even as the Tata Group firm has seen its overall headcount decline by 13,794 employees to 6.02 lakh in the last financial year. The attrition rate stood at 12.5% on a trailing 12-month basis. Those on the rolls have received an average increment of 4–7.5%, while outperformers enjoyed double-digit salary hikes.

"The reduced attrition at 12.5%, the enthusiastic response to our campus hiring, and employees returning to office have resulted in great vibrancy in our delivery centres and elevated the morale of our associates," Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer at TCS, said following the company’s fourth-quarter results.

TCS did not respond to a request for comment by NDTV Profit at the time of publishing this report.