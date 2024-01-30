TCS Signs New 15-Year Contract With U.K.-Based Insurer Aviva
This extension will improve how Aviva serve its customers, simplify operations and support growth, says Aviva's Doug Brown.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has signed a new 15-year contract with Aviva Plc, expanding on its near-two-decade alliance to service millions of customers of the U.K.’s biggest insurer and pensions provider.
The new contract will see India's biggest IT firm deploy a TCS BaNCS-based platform to service 5.5 million Aviva customers for their insurance and pension needs, according to a release on Tuesday. This is expected to improve service quality as well as enhance the claims experience for policyholders and advisers for better outcomes.
The contract will be managed by Diligenta, TCS' U.K.-based subsidiary. TCS refused to disclose the financial details of the contract, but analysts indicated that this deal should add about $100 million to the company’s top line every year.
While an exact amount is difficult to arrive at, as the structure of the deal is unknown, one can take cues from the that was scrapped last June. That contract entailed servicing 10 million customers of the U.S.-based insurer for 10 years. Extrapolating those details to the new TCS-Aviva deal, it's safe to assume that the transaction could very well be in excess of $1 billion over 15 years, an analyst told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.
Soon after the Transamerica deal was scrapped, TCS a $1.9 billion contract with the U.K.'s National Employment Savings Trust to service 12 million pensioners over 18 years.
TCS and Aviva have been partners for almost 20 years now, and this new contract simply expands on that alliance. TCS will now extend this enhanced customer experience to administer other "books of business" for Aviva.
"Extending this strategic partnership will improve how we serve our customers, simplify our operations and support our growth ambitions," Doug Brown, chief executive officer of Aviva’s insurance, wealth and retirement business, said. "It'll allow us to rationalise our systems and improve efficiency, bringing significant benefits for our customers and the business."
The Aviva deal also underscores the U.K.'s importance in TCS' scheme of things as the U.S. business faces sustained macroeconomic headwinds. In the October–December quarter, TCS' U.K. business grew 8.1% year-on-year.
The Tata Group firm has been operational in the U.K. for more than 45 years now. It works with 200 of the nation's best-known businesses, including British Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Marks & Spencer's and Asda. TCS is also one of the biggest IT employers in the U.K. and Ireland, with more than 23,000 employees currently on its British roster.
"Our long-standing relationship with Aviva... is a testament of our joint efforts to consistently and continuously transform customer experience," R Vivekanand, president of TCS' BFSI products and platforms vertical, said. "We continue to improve end-to-end customer experience benchmarks in the U.K. Life and Pensions industry."
Shares of TCS closed 0.06% lower at Rs 3,799.10 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 1.11% decline in the benchmark Sensex.