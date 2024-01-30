TCS Signs New 15-Year Contract With U.K.-Based Insurer Aviva

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has signed a new 15-year contract with Aviva Plc, expanding on its near-two-decade alliance to service millions of customers of the U.K.’s biggest insurer and pensions provider.

The new contract will see India's biggest IT firm deploy a TCS BaNCS-based platform to service 5.5 million Aviva customers for their insurance and pension needs, according to a release on Tuesday. This is expected to improve service quality as well as enhance the claims experience for policyholders and advisers for better outcomes.

The contract will be managed by Diligenta, TCS' U.K.-based subsidiary. TCS refused to disclose the financial details of the contract, but analysts indicated that this deal should add about $100 million to the company’s top line every year.

While an exact amount is difficult to arrive at, as the structure of the deal is unknown, one can take cues from the $2 billion TCS-Transamerica deal that was scrapped last June. That contract entailed servicing 10 million customers of the U.S.-based insurer for 10 years. Extrapolating those details to the new TCS-Aviva deal, it's safe to assume that the transaction could very well be in excess of $1 billion over 15 years, an analyst told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.